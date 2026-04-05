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Fragile Ceasefire Shaken: Rising Tensions Between Israel and Hamas

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed four Palestinians, further straining a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The attack adds tension in light of recent disarmament talks, with Hamas demanding Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as part of peace accords. Both sides blame each other for ceasefire breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:16 IST
Fragile Ceasefire Shaken: Rising Tensions Between Israel and Hamas
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The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas faces a new challenge as an Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of four Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip, local health officials reported. The incident raises tensions amid ongoing efforts by international mediators to sustain the peace agreement.

According to Gaza health authorities, the airstrike targeted individuals on Jaffa Street, near the Darraj neighborhood, leaving several others wounded. The Israeli military asserts the operation was a response to a Palestinian militant cell posing an immediate threat to their forces in the area.

The ceasefire, agreed upon last October, has seen repeated violations, with each side attributing blame to the other. With deaths on both sides and rising civilian casualties in Gaza, the situation remains precarious, especially with ongoing discussions about disarmament contingent on Israeli withdrawal from the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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