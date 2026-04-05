Amended Transgender Law Sparks Fears and Controversy

The recent amendment to India's Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill has sparked significant concern within the transgender community, leading to fears of ongoing scrutiny and harassment. Many activists argue the law undermines the fundamental right to self-identify, replacing it with mandatory medical verification processes that expose individuals to repeated gender identity challenges.

The Bill, passed by Parliament in March and signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu, abolishes self-identification, mandating that transgender persons seek certification from medical and district authorities, which critics say paves the way for discrimination and mental health crises. This development has led to fears of increased stigmatization and potential regression into secrecy, with some individuals considering reverting to sex work or begging.

Despite government assurances that the certification process is necessary to prevent misuse, prominent activists and political figures continue to criticize the law. Opponents highlight its contradiction to the Supreme Court's 2014 NALSA judgment that recognized the right to self-identify, expressing concern that it may roll back years of progress in transgender rights and inhibit access to vital opportunities in education and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)