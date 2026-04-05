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Fresh Probe into Chester Hills: Public Outrage Sparks Action

The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered a new investigation into the alleged irregularities within the Chester Hills housing project after public pressure and BJP's demands. Allegations include a benami land deal violation, prompting calls for a probe by a high court judge. The state aims for transparency after criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:51 IST
Fresh Probe into Chester Hills: Public Outrage Sparks Action
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, the Himachal Pradesh government has launched a fresh investigation into the Chester Hills housing project, located in Solan, amid allegations of illicit land deals and procedural violations. This decision follows intense public outrage and political pressure from the BJP.

The controversial housing scheme has been under scrutiny following accusations of benami land transactions and violations of Section 118 of the HP Land Reforms and Tenancy Act, which regulates land purchases by non-residents. The previous probe had been criticized for procedural missteps, leading to demands for a more thorough investigation by an independent authority.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma has been vocal in his demand for deeper accountability, calling for an inquiry led by a sitting high court judge. Sharma alleges that the Congress government attempted to cover up the discrepancies initially, but intense public and political pressure left them with no choice but to act decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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