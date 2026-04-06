Strait of Hormuz Tensions: India's Diplomatic Moves Unveiled
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the West Asia conflict with leaders from Iran, Qatar, and the UAE amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict impacts global energy supplies, and India is diplomatically engaged to resolve it, ensuring unimpeded energy flow crucial for fuel and fertilizer security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 00:26 IST
- Country:
- India
In a series of strategic diplomatic conversations, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with Iranian, Qatari, and UAE counterparts to address escalating tensions in West Asia.
The discussions followed U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran regarding the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy corridor.
Jaishankar emphasized the importance of maintaining an open dialogue amid fears of disruption in global energy markets, which could have dire consequences for countries that depend on uninterrupted oil and LNG supplies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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