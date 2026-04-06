Left Menu

Mohtab Sheikh's Triumph: A Landmark Tribunal Decision

Mohtab Sheikh, a Congress candidate from Farakka, experienced relief as a tribunal mandated the reinstatement of his name in the voter list, allowing him to file his nomination. This decision marked the first tribunal ruling on a candidate involving a logical discrepancy in voter data, setting a significant precedent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 00:36 IST
Mohtab Sheikh's Triumph: A Landmark Tribunal Decision
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, Congress candidate Mohtab Sheikh's name has been reinstated on the voter list by a tribunal, allowing him to file his nomination for the upcoming election.

Sheikh, whose candidacy faced hurdles due to a discrepancy in voter data, expressed relief after the tribunal's decision. ''Justice has finally been delivered,'' he remarked. The tribunal, led by former Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, identified no valid reason to exclude him from the list despite the mismatch regarding his father's name.

This marks the first time a tribunal has intervened in such a case involving a logical discrepancy, as per the Election Commission. With the tribunal's order, Sheikh can now proceed with his electoral campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cong allegations against my wife aimed at influencing Assam polls, it's punishable with life imprisonment: CM Sarma.

Cong allegations against my wife aimed at influencing Assam polls, it's puni...

 India
2
Marcos Leonardo's Heroics and Key Asian Football Weekend Highlights

Marcos Leonardo's Heroics and Key Asian Football Weekend Highlights

 Global
3
Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Struck by Speeding Harvester

Tragic Collision: Wedding Bus Struck by Speeding Harvester

 India
4
Barking Up the Right Tree: Dogs in Australian Workplaces

Barking Up the Right Tree: Dogs in Australian Workplaces

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026