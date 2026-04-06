Mohtab Sheikh's Triumph: A Landmark Tribunal Decision
Mohtab Sheikh, a Congress candidate from Farakka, experienced relief as a tribunal mandated the reinstatement of his name in the voter list, allowing him to file his nomination. This decision marked the first tribunal ruling on a candidate involving a logical discrepancy in voter data, setting a significant precedent.
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In a significant ruling, Congress candidate Mohtab Sheikh's name has been reinstated on the voter list by a tribunal, allowing him to file his nomination for the upcoming election.
Sheikh, whose candidacy faced hurdles due to a discrepancy in voter data, expressed relief after the tribunal's decision. ''Justice has finally been delivered,'' he remarked. The tribunal, led by former Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, identified no valid reason to exclude him from the list despite the mismatch regarding his father's name.
This marks the first time a tribunal has intervened in such a case involving a logical discrepancy, as per the Election Commission. With the tribunal's order, Sheikh can now proceed with his electoral campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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