Mohtab Sheikh's Triumph: A Landmark Tribunal Decision

In a significant ruling, Congress candidate Mohtab Sheikh's name has been reinstated on the voter list by a tribunal, allowing him to file his nomination for the upcoming election.

Sheikh, whose candidacy faced hurdles due to a discrepancy in voter data, expressed relief after the tribunal's decision. ''Justice has finally been delivered,'' he remarked. The tribunal, led by former Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, identified no valid reason to exclude him from the list despite the mismatch regarding his father's name.

This marks the first time a tribunal has intervened in such a case involving a logical discrepancy, as per the Election Commission. With the tribunal's order, Sheikh can now proceed with his electoral campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)