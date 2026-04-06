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Outrage in Himachal Pradesh: Ex-Serviceman Accused of Tying Child for Picking Guava

A six-year-old migrant girl in Himachal Pradesh was reportedly tied and beaten by an ex-serviceman for plucking guavas from his garden. Videos of the incident caused public outrage, prompting police action. The child has been rescued, and the ex-serviceman is under investigation amid widespread condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:10 IST
Outrage in Himachal Pradesh: Ex-Serviceman Accused of Tying Child for Picking Guava
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A disturbing incident of alleged child abuse has surfaced in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, where a six-year-old migrant girl was reportedly tied to stairs as punishment for plucking guava from a garden. The alleged perpetrator, an ex-serviceman, has been called in by police for questioning.

Passersby caught footage of the girl tied and pleading for help, sparking outrage on social media and forcing local authorities to take swift action. The girl has been rescued and subjected to a medical examination while the accused, who was also seen apologizing in another video, is being investigated.

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal and Superintendent of Police Sachin Hiremath have mandated a thorough investigation under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Juvenile Justice Act provisions. The incident underscores the urgent need for better child protection measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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