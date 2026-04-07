Manipur on Edge: Internet Services Suspended Amid Unrest

The Manipur government has imposed a three-day suspension of internet and mobile data services across five valley districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur. This decision, ordered by Commissioner Home N Ashok Kumar, aims to prevent the spread of disinformation following a deadly incident.

A tragic bomb attack in Bishnupur district claimed the lives of two young children and injured their mother, sparking protests among the locals. The attack occurred at 1 am, when suspected militants targeted a home in Moirang Tronglaobi, resulting in the death of a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl.

In response, residents staged protests, setting ablaze vehicles near a petrol pump and targeting police infrastructure. The Chief Minister, Y Khemchand Singh, labeled the act as 'barbaric' and assured the public of stringent measures against the perpetrators. Security forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)