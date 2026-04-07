Delhi TOD Policy 2026 to Unlock 207 Sq Km for Affordable Housing Along Metro Corridors: Centre

In a significant step toward reshaping the capital’s urban landscape, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Manohar Lal has announced the rollout of the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy and Regulations, 2026, aimed at promoting high-density, sustainable, and transit-linked development across Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the policy builds upon the vision laid out in the Master Plan of Delhi 2021, and is designed to enhance accessibility, create affordable housing, and optimise land use along metro and rapid transit corridors.

He highlighted that the initiative reflects the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform Delhi into a future-ready, inclusive, and well-planned city, addressing legacy urban challenges while accelerating modern infrastructure-led growth.

207 Sq Km Urban Zone to be Redeveloped Around Transit Corridors

Under the new policy framework, approximately 207 square kilometres of land will be opened for TOD-based development. This includes areas within a 500-metre radius on either side of metro corridors and around RRTS and railway stations, creating a vast urban redevelopment zone anchored in public transport infrastructure.

Importantly, nearly 80 sq km of previously excluded areas, including land pooling zones, low-density residential areas, and unauthorised colonies, have now been brought under the policy’s ambit—significantly expanding its scope and impact.

Officials noted that this expansion will help unlock underutilised land parcels and enable planned redevelopment in densely populated and unstructured urban areas.

Major Boost to Affordable Housing and Middle-Class Access

A key highlight of the TOD Policy is its strong focus on affordable housing, particularly for economically weaker sections and middle-income groups.

The policy mandates that 65% of the permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR) in TOD zones be allocated for residential use, with dwelling units capped at 99 sq. metres, ensuring affordability along high-value transit corridors.

With maximum FAR increased up to 500, developers will be able to create higher-density housing, improving land efficiency while increasing housing supply in prime, well-connected areas.

Officials said this approach will help reduce urban sprawl, lower commuting times, and enhance quality of life, especially for working populations dependent on public transport.

Flexible Mixed-Use Development to Enhance Livability

The TOD framework promotes compact, mixed-use development, integrating residential, commercial, and social infrastructure within walkable distances.

10% of FAR is earmarked for commercial and amenities

25% flexible FAR can be used for offices, larger housing units, guest houses, or studio apartments

The policy also enables pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, including elevated and underground walkways connecting residential zones directly to metro stations, enhancing last-mile connectivity and walkability.

Public and semi-public facilities such as schools, hospitals, and community services will also benefit from enhanced FAR provisions, ensuring adequate social infrastructure within TOD zones.

Ease of Doing Business Reforms at the Core

A major reform under the new policy is the shift from a node-based approach to a corridor-based model, allowing development along both operational and upcoming metro lines—ensuring synchronized urban growth with transit expansion.

The policy introduces several Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) measures:

Single-window clearance system for all approvals

Replacement of multiple charges with a single TOD charge

Reduction in minimum plot size to 2,000 sq. metres

Elimination of complex Influence Zone Plans (IZPs)

Time-bound approvals through a dedicated TOD Committee under DDA

These reforms are expected to significantly reduce procedural delays and attract private investment into urban redevelopment.

Boost to Metro Ridership and Sustainable Mobility

By aligning housing and commercial development with transit corridors, the policy is expected to:

Increase metro and RRTS ridership

Reduce reliance on private vehicles

Lower congestion and pollution

Promote sustainable urban mobility

Officials emphasized that TOD is a globally proven urban planning model that integrates land use and transport planning to create efficient, low-carbon, and people-centric cities.

A Transformational Step for Delhi’s Urban Future

Urban development experts view the TOD Policy 2026 as a game-changing intervention that could redefine Delhi’s growth trajectory by:

Unlocking large-scale housing supply

Revitalizing underdeveloped areas

Encouraging transit-led development

Enhancing urban sustainability

With its focus on affordability, connectivity, and ease of doing business, the policy is expected to play a crucial role in addressing Delhi’s housing shortage while improving urban livability.

As implementation begins, the TOD framework is poised to become a cornerstone of Delhi’s transformation into a modern, inclusive, and transit-oriented мегacity, aligned with India’s broader vision of sustainable urbanisation.