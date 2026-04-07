Imran Khan's Legal Battle: High Court Orders Meeting with Lawyer

A Pakistani high court on Tuesday directed authorities to facilitate a meeting between imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his legal counsel. The meeting is crucial for discussing the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust case, which has embroiled Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in legal challenges since their conviction on January 17, 2025.

During a hearing, Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar emphasized the necessity of consulting the former premier. In response, the Islamabad High Court, led by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, sanctioned the meeting, mandating jail authorities to arrange it. Meanwhile, appeals against the conviction have propelled the case through ongoing legal proceedings, with the next hearing slated for April 9.

Accusations stem from a 2019 arrangement by Khan's government to settle a penalty involving property magnate Malik Riaz. The National Accountability Bureau claims these funds were misappropriated, while Khan and others assert the allegations are politically driven. The case highlights a significant intersection of politics and law in Pakistan.