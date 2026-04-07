Left Menu

Major Bust: Interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Dismantled in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have dismantled a significant cross-state Lashkar-e-Taiba network. Five individuals, including two long-run Pakistani terrorists, were apprehended. The operation revealed forged documents and numerous hideouts, uncovering a complex terror subsidy structure. More arrests and searches for accomplices continue amid growing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:30 IST
Major Bust: Interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Dismantled in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic blow to militancy, Jammu and Kashmir police successfully dismantled a significant interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module, arresting five key individuals, including a Pakistani terrorist, Abdullah alias Abu Hureira, on Monday. The apprehension follows a marathon operation aimed at uprooting terror bases beyond the Union Territory's borders.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat spearheaded operations that spotlighted an intricate funding framework supporting the LeT. The extensive probe, involving raids in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Haryana, unveiled a network that functioned through forged documents and secretive identities across multiple Indian states.

Raids recovered a cache of arms, including AK assault rifles and grenades. The captured terrorists, active for over 16 years, orchestrated a vast network, allegedly commanding numerous foreign militants. As investigations continue, officials hint at more arrests in an operation pivotal to regional security.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Political 'Termite' Battle: Mann Targets Congress and Akali Dal

Punjab's Political 'Termite' Battle: Mann Targets Congress and Akali Dal

 India
2
Reforming Food Safety: NHRC Pushes for a Multi-Sectoral Approach

Reforming Food Safety: NHRC Pushes for a Multi-Sectoral Approach

 India
3
Indian U20 Women's Team Faces Must-Win Clash Against Chinese Taipei

Indian U20 Women's Team Faces Must-Win Clash Against Chinese Taipei

 Thailand
4
Hungary's Tug of War: Vance's Critique and Orban’s Resilience

Hungary's Tug of War: Vance's Critique and Orban’s Resilience

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026