Major Bust: Interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Dismantled in Jammu and Kashmir

In a strategic blow to militancy, Jammu and Kashmir police successfully dismantled a significant interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module, arresting five key individuals, including a Pakistani terrorist, Abdullah alias Abu Hureira, on Monday. The apprehension follows a marathon operation aimed at uprooting terror bases beyond the Union Territory's borders.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat spearheaded operations that spotlighted an intricate funding framework supporting the LeT. The extensive probe, involving raids in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Haryana, unveiled a network that functioned through forged documents and secretive identities across multiple Indian states.

Raids recovered a cache of arms, including AK assault rifles and grenades. The captured terrorists, active for over 16 years, orchestrated a vast network, allegedly commanding numerous foreign militants. As investigations continue, officials hint at more arrests in an operation pivotal to regional security.