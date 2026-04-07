Centre Clears ‘As-Is’ Regularisation of 1,511 Delhi Colonies, Unlocking Property Rights for 45 Lakh Residents

In a landmark decision set to transform urban governance in the national capital, the Government of India has approved the regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies in Delhi on an “as-is, where-is” basis, paving the way for legal ownership, redevelopment, and infrastructure access for nearly 45 lakh residents.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Manohar Lal described the move as a “historic moment” that addresses decades-old urban challenges and brings millions of residents into the formal planning framework.

From Informality to Legal Ownership

The decision builds on the PM-UDAY (Pradhan Mantri – Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) scheme launched in 2019, which aimed to confer property rights in 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

While PM-UDAY enabled ownership rights through Conveyance Deeds (CDs) and Authorisation Slips (AS), progress remained limited, with only about 40,000 ownership documents issued as of March 2026, largely due to procedural bottlenecks.

A key obstacle was the requirement of approved layout plans, without which residents could neither secure building approvals nor undertake redevelopment—effectively restricting the benefits of ownership.

The latest reform removes this barrier entirely.

Key Reform: No Layout Plan Requirement

Under the new framework:

1511 eligible colonies (out of 1731) will be regularised without requiring approved layout plans

Existing structures will be recognised “as-is, where-is”

All plots will be treated as residential land use

Small commercial establishments (up to 20 sq. m) will also be regularised under defined conditions

This marks a major policy shift—from a documentation-based ownership model to a comprehensive regularisation framework that integrates legal rights with urban planning permissions.

Enabling Construction, Redevelopment and Credit Access

The reform is expected to unlock multiple downstream benefits:

Legal approval for construction and redevelopment as per MCD norms

Improved access to bank loans and property transactions

Integration of colonies into formal urban infrastructure planning

Enhanced property values and economic security for residents

“This will encourage citizens to come forward and register their properties,” the Union Minister said, adding that the initiative aligns with the government’s vision of inclusive and planned urban development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Structured, Time-Bound Implementation

Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta announced a time-bound rollout, with applications opening from April 24, 2026.

The process will follow a strict timeline:

GIS-based survey within 7 days

Correction of application deficiencies within 15 days

Issuance of conveyance deeds within 45 days

Applications will be processed through the MCD SWAGAM portal, integrated with the PM-UDAY system and supported by DDA and GNCTD.

Integrated Multi-Agency Approach

The reform introduces a coordinated governance model involving:

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) – certification, surveys, and infrastructure facilitation

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) – technical support and digital processing

GNCTD Revenue Department – issuance of ownership documents

Additionally, layout plans will be prepared using satellite imagery by an inter-agency cell, ensuring planning alignment without delaying regularisation.

Addressing Legacy Urban Inequality

For decades, residents of unauthorised colonies—many of whom possess informal documents such as GPA and agreements to sell—have faced legal and financial exclusion despite owning homes.

The new decision seeks to correct this structural imbalance by:

Granting legal recognition to informal ownership patterns

Bridging the gap between urban planning laws and ground realities

Bringing colonies into the mainstream of urban governance

However, certain categories remain excluded, including colonies located in ecologically sensitive or legally restricted zones such as forest areas, Yamuna floodplains, and protected heritage sites.

Development with Compliance Conditions

To ensure planned urban growth, redevelopment will include safeguards:

Mandatory land surrender to improve road access (minimum 6m–9m width)

FAR (Floor Area Ratio) regulations with penalties for excess construction

Gradual infrastructure upgrades through local bodies

A Shift Towards Inclusive Urbanisation

Officials describe the reform as a paradigm shift in Delhi’s urban policy, moving beyond piecemeal solutions toward a holistic, citizen-centric framework.

By combining legal ownership, planning flexibility, and administrative simplification, the government aims to integrate millions of residents into the formal economy while accelerating infrastructure development in previously unregulated areas.

Looking Ahead

With the regularisation of over 85% of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies, the initiative is expected to significantly reshape the city’s urban landscape—transforming informal settlements into recognised neighbourhoods and setting a precedent for similar interventions in other Indian cities.