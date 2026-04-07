Chaos in Manipur: Violence Erupts at CRPF Camp in Bishnupur

In Manipur's Bishnupur district, chaos unfolded as a protest against a bomb attack escalated into a violent confrontation with security forces. Two people were killed and 20 injured after demonstrators stormed a CRPF camp, leading to gunfire. Vehicles were torched, and properties vandalized amidst calls for action against suspected militants.

Protesters, including many youths and women, gathered to demand accountability for a bomb attack that killed two children in Moirang Tronglaobi earlier that day. Despite warnings from Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam to avoid the camp and let security personnel focus on investigations, the crowd advanced, enraging the forces.

The security response has further fueled discontent, with accusations of inaction against militants and a stern police warning against spreading false information on social media. This incident adds to the ongoing ethnic violence that has plagued Manipur, leading to numerous casualties and displacement since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)