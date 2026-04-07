Madlanga Commission Resumes Hearings Following Easter Recess

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System—widely known as the Madlanga Commission—has resumed public hearings following the Easter recess, marking a critical phase in its investigation into alleged systemic failures within South Africa’s law enforcement and justice structures.

Proceedings recommenced on Tuesday morning with City of Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Commissioner Yolanda Faro taking the stand, as the commission intensifies its probe ahead of its final reporting deadline later this year.

Commission Enters Crucial Phase Ahead of August Deadline

With its term extended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the commission is now operating under tightened timelines, with a final report expected by August 2026 and a second interim report due by the end of next month.

According to commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels, the inquiry will broaden its scope in the coming months to address outstanding areas within its Terms of Reference.

“The commission will continue to expand its focus on areas… which have not yet been covered,” Michaels said.

Parallel Hearings to Accelerate Process

In a bid to fast-track proceedings while ensuring fairness, the commission will continue to run two parallel phases:

Phase 1: Presentation and examination of allegations

Phase 2: Responses from implicated individuals, including opportunities to present their version of events

This dual-track approach is designed to balance transparency with due process, allowing the commission to simultaneously gather evidence and hear rebuttals.

Focus on High-Profile Allegations

A central aspect of the inquiry remains allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a high-profile media briefing last year. These claims have raised serious concerns about political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

However, Michaels clarified that the commission’s mandate is not unlimited.

“The commission is not mandated to investigate all allegations of wrongdoing across the criminal justice system,” he said, emphasising that only matters falling within the defined Terms of Reference will be considered.

Public Participation Encouraged

The commission has called on members of the public to come forward with relevant information, stressing that submissions can be made anonymously and confidentially.

Individuals with information can contact the commission via:

Hotline: 0800 111 369

Email: madlangacommission@behonest.co.za

This outreach is aimed at strengthening the evidentiary base of the inquiry, particularly in cases where whistleblowers may fear reprisals.

Mounting Pressure for Accountability

The resumption of hearings comes at a time of heightened public scrutiny over the integrity of South Africa’s criminal justice system, with growing concerns about corruption, political interference, and institutional weaknesses.

The testimony of senior officials such as Commissioner Faro is expected to shed further light on operational challenges within law enforcement agencies, particularly at metropolitan level.

Toward Reform and Institutional Renewal

The Madlanga Commission is widely seen as a key instrument in diagnosing systemic failures and recommending reforms to restore public confidence in the justice system.

Its findings are expected to influence policy decisions, institutional restructuring, and accountability mechanisms across policing, prosecution, and related sectors.

As hearings continue over the coming months, attention will remain firmly on whether the commission can deliver actionable recommendations capable of addressing deep-rooted challenges within South Africa’s criminal justice landscape.