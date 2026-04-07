NHAI Drives Reform in Highway Execution: National Workshop Targets Litigation Reform and Inter-Ministerial Synergy

In a major push to accelerate infrastructure delivery and reduce bottlenecks in India’s rapidly expanding highway network, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) convened a high-level national workshop focused on “Comprehensive Litigation Management in National Highways & Strengthening Inter-Departmental Coordination.”

Organised under the Government of India’s flagship capacity-building programme Mission Karmayogi – Sadhana Saptah, the day-long workshop brought together senior officials from multiple ministries and departments to address one of the most persistent challenges in infrastructure development—delays arising from land acquisition, clearances, and litigation.

Tackling the Biggest Bottlenecks in Highway Development

India is currently undertaking one of the largest highway expansion programmes globally, with tens of thousands of kilometres under development. However, project timelines are often impacted by:

Land acquisition disputes

Utility shifting delays

Environmental and forest clearances

Multi-agency coordination gaps

Prolonged litigation

The workshop directly targeted these systemic challenges by promoting a whole-of-government approach, bringing together stakeholders from:

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

Ministry of Power

Ministry of Railways

Department of Legal Affairs

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)

Department of Land Resources

Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad

Mission Karmayogi in Action: Capacity Building Meets Governance Reform

The initiative reflects the broader vision of Mission Karmayogi, which aims to transform governance by enhancing institutional capacity, improving decision-making processes, and fostering interdepartmental collaboration.

By focusing on litigation management and coordination, the workshop marks a shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive, system-driven project execution models.

Leadership Emphasises Speed, Coordination and Accountability

Chairing the session, NHAI Chairman Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav highlighted that seamless coordination across ministries is now critical as India scales up infrastructure investments.

He noted that delays in approvals and fragmented processes not only escalate costs but also affect economic outcomes, stressing the need for:

Faster, synchronized clearances

Data-driven decision-making

Continuous coordination between implementing and regulatory agencies

He underscored that efficient execution is as important as project creation, particularly as India aims to build a world-class, high-speed highway network supporting logistics efficiency and economic growth.

Structured Dialogue on Legal and Operational Reforms

The workshop featured a series of technical and policy-oriented sessions, offering both conceptual clarity and practical insights. Key focus areas included:

National Highways Act, 1956 : Legal framework governing highway development

RFCTLARR Act, 2013 : Compensation, transparency, and rehabilitation provisions

Land Acquisition Strategies : Practical approaches to reduce disputes and delays

Litigation Management : Case studies, key judicial rulings, and systemic improvements

Litigation Management System (LMS) : Strengthening digital tracking and resolution mechanisms

Utility Shifting : Best practices for coordination with power, telecom, and other agencies

Integrated Planning Models : Aligning project planning with clearances and approvals

Environmental & Forest Clearances: Streamlining statutory compliance processes

These sessions aimed to create a shared understanding across departments, reducing ambiguity and enabling faster, more coordinated action on the ground.

Focus on Digital and Process Innovation

A key takeaway from the workshop was the emphasis on modernising litigation and project management systems, including:

Strengthening digital platforms like LMS for real-time tracking of cases

Improving data sharing between departments

Standardising procedures across states and agencies

Leveraging technology to predict and mitigate disputes

Such measures are expected to significantly reduce project delays and improve transparency in execution.

Collaborative Problem-Solving Through Open Dialogue

The workshop concluded with an interactive panel discussion and open-house session, allowing officials to directly engage with domain experts, share field-level challenges, and co-develop solutions.

This format enabled a bottom-up feedback mechanism, ensuring that policy reforms are informed by on-ground realities.

Strengthening India’s Infrastructure Delivery Framework

The initiative represents a critical step toward building a more integrated, responsive, and efficient infrastructure ecosystem, aligned with India’s ambition of:

Reducing logistics costs

Enhancing connectivity across regions

Supporting industrial and economic growth

Developing a globally competitive transport network

As India continues to invest heavily in highways under programmes like Bharatmala, such institutional reforms will play a decisive role in ensuring that projects are delivered on time, within budget, and with minimal disputes.

A Shift Toward Systems-Driven Execution

The NHAI workshop signals a broader transformation in governance—from siloed functioning to collaborative, data-driven, and process-oriented execution.

By bringing multiple ministries onto a common platform and focusing on litigation reform and coordination, the initiative lays the groundwork for faster, smoother, and more predictable highway development in India.