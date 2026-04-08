A Temporary Truce: Iran and US to Negotiate in Islamabad
Iran has agreed to a two-week ceasefire and will negotiate with the US in Islamabad, while allowing passage through the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian military management. US President Trump has also agreed to suspend attacks on Iran during this period following discussions with Pakistani leaders.
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- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Supreme National Security Council has announced a two-week ceasefire, indicating a potential opportunity for diplomatic negotiations with the United States. Talks are set to commence in Islamabad this Friday. However, Iran clarified this move does not imply an end to ongoing hostilities.
According to the statement, Iran will permit passage through the vital Strait of Hormuz under military oversight throughout the ceasefire. The significance of the strait cannot be overstated as it remains a key channel for global energy distribution.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, through social media, confirmed the decision to suspend military actions against Iran provided they adhere to conditions ensuring the strait's 'COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING.' These developments, he noted, came after communication with Pakistan's Prime Minister and Army Chief.
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- Iran
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- strategic waterway
- Strait of Hormuz
- diplomacy
- Islamabad
- negotiations
- Pakistan
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