Missile alert sounds in the United Arab Emirates after Iran, US say they've reached a two-week ceasefire, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 05:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 05:15 IST
Missile alert sounds in the United Arab Emirates after Iran, US say they've reached a two-week ceasefire, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Oil Prices Dive as Trump Announces Iran Peace Delay
A Temporary Truce: Iran and US to Negotiate in Islamabad
US-Iran Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace in the Middle East
Ceasefire Sparks Market Surge: Temporary Truce or Lasting Peace?
Trump Halts Bombing for Iran Truce: Breakthrough in High-Stakes Conflict