Pregnant Policewoman Injured in Rash Autorickshaw Accident

A pregnant constable of the Delhi Police was critically injured in an accident when an autorickshaw collided with a loading tempo near Motilal Nehru College, South Campus, on April 2.

Officials confirmed that the autorickshaw, driven by Vijender Singh, hit the tempo after it applied sudden brakes. The constable, Dzuthotalu Rhakho, sustained knee injuries in the mishap.

Following Rhakho's statement on April 5, police arrested Singh, while both vehicles were seized for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)