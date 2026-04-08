Left Menu

Pregnant Policewoman Injured in Rash Autorickshaw Accident

A pregnant Delhi Police constable was injured in a road accident involving an autorickshaw and a loading tempo near Motilal Nehru College. The autorickshaw driver, Vijender Singh, was arrested after the constable, Dzuthotalu Rhakho, reported the vehicle was driven negligently. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:05 IST
Pregnant Policewoman Injured in Rash Autorickshaw Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pregnant constable of the Delhi Police was critically injured in an accident when an autorickshaw collided with a loading tempo near Motilal Nehru College, South Campus, on April 2.

Officials confirmed that the autorickshaw, driven by Vijender Singh, hit the tempo after it applied sudden brakes. The constable, Dzuthotalu Rhakho, sustained knee injuries in the mishap.

Following Rhakho's statement on April 5, police arrested Singh, while both vehicles were seized for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo XIV Condemns Trump's Threat Against Iran

Pope Leo XIV Condemns Trump's Threat Against Iran

 Italy
2
Rory McIlroy's Newfound Ease at Augusta: From Pressure to Pleasure

Rory McIlroy's Newfound Ease at Augusta: From Pressure to Pleasure

 Global
3
U.N. Findings Reveal Incident in Lebanon: A Legal and Diplomatic Crisis Unfolds

U.N. Findings Reveal Incident in Lebanon: A Legal and Diplomatic Crisis Unfo...

 Global
4
DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026