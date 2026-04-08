Pregnant Policewoman Injured in Rash Autorickshaw Accident
A pregnant Delhi Police constable was injured in a road accident involving an autorickshaw and a loading tempo near Motilal Nehru College. The autorickshaw driver, Vijender Singh, was arrested after the constable, Dzuthotalu Rhakho, reported the vehicle was driven negligently. An investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:05 IST
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A pregnant constable of the Delhi Police was critically injured in an accident when an autorickshaw collided with a loading tempo near Motilal Nehru College, South Campus, on April 2.
Officials confirmed that the autorickshaw, driven by Vijender Singh, hit the tempo after it applied sudden brakes. The constable, Dzuthotalu Rhakho, sustained knee injuries in the mishap.
Following Rhakho's statement on April 5, police arrested Singh, while both vehicles were seized for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)