California Man Who Co-Founded Deadly Drug Cartel Pleads Guilty
Erick Valencia Salazar, co-founder of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel, pleaded guilty to federal narcotics charges in the US. Known as 'El 85,' his sentencing is set for July 31. The cartel, a significant force in drug trafficking, has been classified as a foreign terrorist organization.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 03:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
Erick Valencia Salazar, a co-founder of the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), has admitted to federal narcotics conspiracy charges in the United States.
Valencia Salazar, 49, played a key role in one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels, which has inflicted 'immeasurable damage' both in the U.S. and Mexico, according to prosecutors.
Despite past arrests and releases in Mexico, Valencia Salazar's plea marks a significant point in ongoing efforts to combat international drug trafficking.
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