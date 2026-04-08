California Man Who Co-Founded Deadly Drug Cartel Pleads Guilty

Erick Valencia Salazar, a co-founder of the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), has admitted to federal narcotics conspiracy charges in the United States.

Valencia Salazar, 49, played a key role in one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels, which has inflicted 'immeasurable damage' both in the U.S. and Mexico, according to prosecutors.

Despite past arrests and releases in Mexico, Valencia Salazar's plea marks a significant point in ongoing efforts to combat international drug trafficking.