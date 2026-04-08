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Zero-Tolerance Policy Leads to Dismissal of Two J&K Employees

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has terminated the services of two government employees, Farhat Ali Khanday and Mohammad Shafi Dar, under a strict 'zero-tolerance to terror' policy. Both employees were classified as Class-IV workers in different government departments and were dismissed under Article 311(2)(c).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:12 IST
Zero-Tolerance Policy Leads to Dismissal of Two J&K Employees
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken a decisive step against terrorism by terminating the services of two government employees. These dismissals are part of Sinha's stringent 'zero-tolerance to terror' policy aiming to purge government ranks of individuals with extremist ties.

The two dismissed employees, identified as Farhat Ali Khanday and Mohammad Shafi Dar, were working as Class-IV employees in the education and rural development departments respectively. Their removal was enacted under Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution, indicating serious measures being implemented to ensure government integrity.

This action underscores the region's ongoing efforts to root out elements perceived as threats to national security, reaffirming the administration's commitment to maintaining a terror-free governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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