Beirut Under Siege: Lebanon's Darkest Hour
Israel's recent bombardment of Lebanon is the heaviest since the war with Hezbollah began last month. Bombs hit Beirut, causing casualties and panic. Evacuations ensued as people fled their cars and sought medical attention after one strike killed at least 12 individuals in a crowded neighborhood.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:36 IST
This past April 8, Lebanon experienced its most intense bombing since the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel commenced last month, according to a Lebanese security source in communication with Reuters.
Explosive sounds echoed through Beirut as smoke filled the skies. A particularly deadly strike in a densely populated neighborhood resulted in at least 12 fatalities, as confirmed by security sources.
The chaotic aftermath saw bloodied residents abandon their vehicles amid traffic jams, rushing to nearby hospitals, eyewitnesses told Reuters.
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- Lebanon
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Beirut
- bombardment
- war
- strikes
- casualties
- evacuation
- hospital
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