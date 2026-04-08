Beirut Under Siege: Lebanon's Darkest Hour

This past April 8, Lebanon experienced its most intense bombing since the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel commenced last month, according to a Lebanese security source in communication with Reuters.

Explosive sounds echoed through Beirut as smoke filled the skies. A particularly deadly strike in a densely populated neighborhood resulted in at least 12 fatalities, as confirmed by security sources.

The chaotic aftermath saw bloodied residents abandon their vehicles amid traffic jams, rushing to nearby hospitals, eyewitnesses told Reuters.