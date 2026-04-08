MoSPI Hosts National Workshop in Visakhapatnam to Roll Out New GSDP Series with 2022–23 Base Year

In a significant step toward modernising India’s statistical framework and strengthening data-driven governance, the National Accounts Division (NAD) of the National Statistics Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), has convened a three-day All-India Workshop on State Income and Related Aggregates in Visakhapatnam.

The workshop, being held from April 8 to 10, 2026, marks a crucial milestone in the transition to a new base year (2022–23) for national and state income estimates. Bringing together approximately 125 senior officers from MoSPI and Directorates of Economics and Statistics (DES) across 31 States and Union Territories, the initiative aims to ensure methodological alignment, enhance statistical robustness, and promote uniformity in regional accounts across the country.

Driving a New Era of Data-Driven Economic Measurement

The workshop is designed to familiarise States and UTs with updated methodologies, improved data sources, and revised estimation techniques underpinning the new GSDP series. The rebasing exercise—from 2011–12 to 2022–23—reflects structural transformations in India’s economy, including digitization, formalization, and sectoral shifts.

Inaugurating the workshop, Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, underscored the strategic importance of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) as a foundational economic indicator influencing:

States’ borrowing limits

Devolution of Central taxes

Fiscal planning and policy prioritization

He emphasized that data quality and methodological rigor are central to strengthening India’s economic governance framework.

Leveraging Administrative Data for Greater Accuracy

A key highlight of the workshop is the emphasis on integrating administrative datasets into national accounts estimation. Dr. Garg pointed to the transformative potential of data sources such as:

GST (Goods and Services Tax) data

e-Vahan (vehicle registration database)

PFMS (Public Financial Management System)

He noted that GST data, in particular, enables the development of expenditure-side estimates, allowing cross-validation with production-based estimates—thereby enhancing the credibility and robustness of economic statistics.

Further, he stressed the importance of States’ active participation in flagship surveys such as:

ASUSE (Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises)

PLFS (Periodic Labour Force Survey)

These surveys are critical for generating reliable district-level estimates, especially for the informal sector, which continues to play a vital role in India’s economy.

Base Year Revision: Reflecting a Changing Economy

Delivering a special address, Shri Peeyush Kumar, Principal Secretary (Finance & Planning), Government of Andhra Pradesh, described the shift to the 2022–23 base year as a “crucial reassessment” that captures the evolving economic landscape.

He highlighted that the revised series will:

Better reflect post-bifurcation economic realities of Andhra Pradesh

Provide a stronger analytical foundation for state and district-level policy planning

Enhance the accuracy of District Domestic Product (DDP) estimates

The new base year is expected to incorporate changes in consumption patterns, technological advancements, and the expansion of formal economic activity.

Strengthening Federal Statistical Systems

Shri Siddhartha Kundu, Additional Director General, NAD, emphasized that States are the backbone of India’s statistical system, as they provide the primary data that feeds into national accounts.

He highlighted that:

Timely and accurate data from States is essential for credible national aggregates

The rebasing exercise ensures that statistics remain relevant, comparable, and globally aligned

Dr. Subhra Sarker, Deputy Director General, NAD, called upon State officials to actively collaborate in ensuring the timely compilation and dissemination of GSDP estimates under the new framework.

Capacity Building and Collaborative Learning

The workshop reflects MoSPI’s broader push toward capacity building and institutional strengthening within the statistical ecosystem. Sessions are expected to cover:

Revised estimation methodologies

Use of new data sources

Best practices for data validation and reconciliation

Standardization of regional accounting procedures

Shri B. Gopal, Director, DES Andhra Pradesh, acknowledged MoSPI’s role in providing technical guidance and facilitating knowledge exchange, which is critical for seamless implementation of the new series.

Aligning with Mission Karmayogi and Data-Driven Governance

Dr. Garg also linked the initiative to “Sadhana Saptah 2026” under Mission Karmayogi, highlighting the growing emphasis on data-driven decision-making and evidence-based administration across government systems.

The workshop reinforces the government’s commitment to building a future-ready statistical architecture, where high-quality data supports policy formulation, fiscal management, and inclusive development.

Broad Participation Across India

The event has drawn participation from 31 States and Union Territories, reflecting widespread engagement across India’s federal structure. A few regions—including Assam, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu—are not represented at this session.

A Step Toward Transparent and Comparable Economic Statistics

As India’s economy grows in complexity and scale, the transition to a new base year and improved statistical methods represents a critical reform in economic measurement.

By ensuring uniformity, transparency, and comparability in state income estimates, the initiative is expected to:

Strengthen fiscal federalism

Improve policy targeting

Enhance investor confidence through reliable data

The Visakhapatnam workshop thus marks a pivotal step in aligning India’s statistical systems with global standards while addressing the needs of a rapidly evolving economy.