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Historic Verdict: Lafarge Guilty of Financing Terrorism to Keep Syrian Plant Operational

A Paris court has convicted Holcim's Lafarge of financing terrorism and breaching sanctions to keep its Syrian plant operational during the civil war. This landmark case marks the first corporate trial in France for such charges, highlighting multinational firm irresponsibility. Former executives received prison sentences, and further legal actions are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:49 IST
Historic Verdict: Lafarge Guilty of Financing Terrorism to Keep Syrian Plant Operational

In a landmark decision, a Paris court found Holcim's Lafarge unit guilty of financing terrorism by allegedly paying jihadist groups to maintain operations in its Syrian plant during the civil war. This marked the first instance of a corporation tried in France for terrorism financing charges.

The court determined that Lafarge paid 5.59 million euros to extremist groups such as Islamic State and al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front from 2013 to 2014. These payments, characterized as a 'commercial partnership', were intended to secure plant operations amid conflict, undermining European sanctions.

Eight former Lafarge employees were convicted, including ex-CEO Bruno Lafont, sentenced to six years in jail. Lafarge is appealing the verdict, as legal scrutiny over corporate complicity in conflict zones intensifies globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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