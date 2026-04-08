Haryana Boosts Women's Role in Public Distribution System

The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday announced extensive amendments to its Public Distribution System, focusing on women's empowerment by reserving 33% of Fair Price Shop licenses for women, especially those from vulnerable backgrounds. This decision, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, aims to ensure that every third license is allocated to women, giving priority to acid attack survivors, women's self-help groups, widows, and divorced or single mothers.

The amendments to the Haryana Targeted Public Distribution System (Licensing & Control) Order, 2026, also intend to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the allocation of licenses, aligning with the National Food Security Act, 2013. The cabinet emphasizes inclusivity and participation, especially encouraging women's involvement in the public distribution framework.

Revisions include mandatory Haryana Resident Certificates for applicants, specifying eligibility criteria like educational qualifications and age limits. Government employees, current license holders, and elected representatives of local bodies are deemed ineligible to avoid conflicts of interest. The updated framework also introduces a grievance redressal mechanism, providing a channel for aggrieved parties to appeal decisions within specified timelines, ensuring fairness across the board.