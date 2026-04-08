Left Menu

Haryana Boosts Women's Role in Public Distribution System

The Haryana cabinet has amended its Public Distribution System rules, reserving one-third of Fair Price Shop licenses for women, prioritizing acid attack victims, widows, and self-help groups. These changes aim to boost transparency and accountability within the system while enhancing women's participation and ensuring efficient and fair license distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:41 IST
Haryana Boosts Women's Role in Public Distribution System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday announced extensive amendments to its Public Distribution System, focusing on women's empowerment by reserving 33% of Fair Price Shop licenses for women, especially those from vulnerable backgrounds. This decision, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, aims to ensure that every third license is allocated to women, giving priority to acid attack survivors, women's self-help groups, widows, and divorced or single mothers.

The amendments to the Haryana Targeted Public Distribution System (Licensing & Control) Order, 2026, also intend to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the allocation of licenses, aligning with the National Food Security Act, 2013. The cabinet emphasizes inclusivity and participation, especially encouraging women's involvement in the public distribution framework.

Revisions include mandatory Haryana Resident Certificates for applicants, specifying eligibility criteria like educational qualifications and age limits. Government employees, current license holders, and elected representatives of local bodies are deemed ineligible to avoid conflicts of interest. The updated framework also introduces a grievance redressal mechanism, providing a channel for aggrieved parties to appeal decisions within specified timelines, ensuring fairness across the board.

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Electoral Malpractice Rock Kerala's Assembly Polls

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice Rock Kerala's Assembly Polls

 India
2
Pioneering AI: Haryana's Leap into the Future with World Bank Partnership

Pioneering AI: Haryana's Leap into the Future with World Bank Partnership

 India
3
Gujarat BJP Questions Kharge's Apology Delay Over 'Illiterate' Remarks

Gujarat BJP Questions Kharge's Apology Delay Over 'Illiterate' Remarks

 India
4
Beirut Caught in Crossfire: Israeli Strikes Renew Hostilities Amid Hopes for Peace

Beirut Caught in Crossfire: Israeli Strikes Renew Hostilities Amid Hopes for...

 Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026