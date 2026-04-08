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Xi Jinping Calls for Military Loyalty & Political Overhaul

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged military leaders to embrace political rectification, loyalty to the Communist Party, and adherence to Marxist principles. Addressing a training session, he highlighted the need for integrity and warned against corruption, emphasizing the military's alignment under the CPC's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:21 IST
Xi Jinping Calls for Military Loyalty & Political Overhaul
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the nation's military leaders to undertake political rectification and remain steadfast in their loyalty to the ruling Communist Party. In his address at the National Defence University, Xi emphasized the importance of aligning the military with Marxist ideology.

Xi, who leads both the Party and military, called for an earnest effort in intra-party political activities and transparency in leadership. The Central Military Commission, led by Xi, has recently undertaken significant purges, including the dismissal of high-ranking officials like Gen Zhang Youxia due to corruption and disobedience issues.

Xi reiterated the necessity for the military to adhere to Communist Party leadership since his ascension in 2012, consolidating his power within the party. As the 100th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army approaches, Xi stressed the need for a fresh political perspective and adherence to laws without exceptions.

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