Widow Challenges Accused's Mental Evaluation in Train Shooting Case
The widow of a train shooting victim asked the court to revoke a fresh mental evaluation for the accused, asserting the trial was delayed. The accused's mental fitness was previously confirmed by a medical board. The widow argues the accused's recent medical claims lack evidence and prejudice the prosecution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A widow, whose husband died in a 2023 railway shooting, petitioned the court on Wednesday to cancel its order requiring a new mental health evaluation for the alleged shooter.
The accused, former RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, stands charged with the murder of four individuals, including his superior and three passengers, on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express.
Citing a previous medical report, the widow argued that Chaudhary's mental fitness was confirmed, and claims of ill mental health are unsubstantiated and aimed at delaying the trial.