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Controversy Erupts Over Rejection of Motion to Remove Chief Election Commissioner

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticized Parliament's decision to dismiss motions for removing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Singhvi argues this undermines democratic accountability and bypasses constitutionally mandated procedures. He emphasized the necessity of scrutiny and proper adjudication in maintaining democratic integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:06 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Rejection of Motion to Remove Chief Election Commissioner
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In a significant political development, Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has openly criticized the rejection of opposition-led motions in Parliament seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking at a press conference alongside key opposition figures, Singhvi accused the decision-makers of undermining constitutional processes and stifling the impeachment mechanism.

Singhvi claimed that rejecting the notices at the preliminary stage effectively bypasses the Constitution's detailed procedure, which includes multiple stages, judicial committee involvement, and parliamentary discussions. He stressed that this action threatens to eliminate essential checks and balances provided by an independent adjudicatory process.

Opposition parties have raised concerns about Kumar's alleged electoral irregularities and partisanship, which they feel have not been adequately addressed. Singhvi's remarks underline the intense political debates surrounding the accountability and integrity of democratic institutions in India.

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