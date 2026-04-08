Tensions Erupt in Manipur: Protest Leads to Fatal Clashes
In Manipur's Bishnupur district, three people died and 30 were injured during a protest that turned violent when a mob tried to storm a CRPF camp. The unrest was sparked by the killing of two children in a bomb attack by suspected militants, leading to clashes with security forces.
- Country:
- India
Three lives were lost, and 30 individuals sustained injuries as violence erupted in Manipur's Bishnupur district. A protest against the recent killing of two children escalated when a mob attempted to force entry into a CRPF camp, prompting security forces to open fire.
The tragic events trace back to a bomb attack in Moirang Tronglaobi, where suspected militants killed a five-year-old boy and his infant sister, injuring their mother. The attack ignited public outrage, culminating in the attempted storming of the CRPF camp by around 500 protesters.
Despite attempts by security forces to calm the crowd, protesters began vandalizing vehicles and properties, compelling the forces to resort to firing. Authorities revealed that the fatalities and injuries resulted from this clash, highlighting the tense situation in Manipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- CRPF
- protest
- violence
- clash
- security forces
- Bishnupur
- bomb attack
- militants
- casualties
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