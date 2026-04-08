Tensions Erupt in Manipur: Protest Leads to Fatal Clashes

Three lives were lost, and 30 individuals sustained injuries as violence erupted in Manipur's Bishnupur district. A protest against the recent killing of two children escalated when a mob attempted to force entry into a CRPF camp, prompting security forces to open fire.

The tragic events trace back to a bomb attack in Moirang Tronglaobi, where suspected militants killed a five-year-old boy and his infant sister, injuring their mother. The attack ignited public outrage, culminating in the attempted storming of the CRPF camp by around 500 protesters.

Despite attempts by security forces to calm the crowd, protesters began vandalizing vehicles and properties, compelling the forces to resort to firing. Authorities revealed that the fatalities and injuries resulted from this clash, highlighting the tense situation in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)