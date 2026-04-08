TRAI Releases Consultation Paper on SCN Authorisation and Spectrum Assignment

In a major step toward shaping India’s emerging space-based communication ecosystem, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a comprehensive consultation paper on the Framework for Satellite Communication Network (SCN) Authorisation and Spectrum Assignment.

The move marks a critical milestone in operationalizing provisions under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and sets the stage for a structured regulatory framework to govern next-generation satellite communication services in India.

Toward a Unified Satellite Communication Framework

The consultation follows a formal reference from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) dated July 3, 2025, which proposed the introduction of a Satellite Communication Network (SCN) Authorisation under Section 3(1)(b) of the new telecom law.

DoT had requested TRAI to recommend:

Terms and conditions for SCN authorisation

Framework for assignment of spectrum

Guidelines covering both feeder links and user links

The newly released consultation paper seeks to address these critical regulatory aspects, laying the groundwork for a transparent and future-ready satellite communication ecosystem.

Enabling India’s Space-Based Connectivity Ecosystem

Satellite communication is rapidly emerging as a key enabler of:

Universal broadband access

Rural and remote connectivity

Disaster-resilient communication networks

Integration with 5G, 6G, and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN)

The proposed framework is expected to facilitate the entry and expansion of satellite communication providers, including:

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite operators

Direct-to-device (D2D) service providers

Enterprise and mobility-focused satellite services

Focus Areas of the Consultation

The consultation paper invites stakeholder views on several critical issues, including:

Licensing and authorisation structure for satellite networks

Spectrum allocation mechanisms for satellite services

Pricing, assignment, and sharing of spectrum

Regulatory treatment of feeder and user links

Ensuring fair competition between terrestrial and satellite operators

These deliberations will play a crucial role in balancing innovation, competition, and regulatory certainty in a rapidly evolving sector.

Invitation for Stakeholder Participation

TRAI has invited comments from:

Telecom and satellite service providers

Industry associations

Technology firms and startups

Academic and research institutions

General public and domain experts

Key deadlines:

Submission of written comments: May 6, 2026

Submission of counter-comments: May 20, 2026

Submissions are to be made preferably in electronic form to:📧 advmn@trai.gov.in

For further clarification, stakeholders may contact:Shri Akhilesh Kumar TrivediAdvisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI📞 +91-11-20907758

Aligning with India’s Digital and Space Ambitions

The consultation comes at a time when India is actively expanding its presence in:

Satellite broadband services

Space-based communication technologies

Public-private partnerships in the space sector

With initiatives such as IN-SPACe and growing participation from private players, a clear regulatory framework is essential to unlock investments and innovation.

A Step Toward Future-Ready Connectivity

The proposed SCN authorisation framework is expected to:

Streamline licensing processes

Improve spectrum efficiency

Enable seamless integration of satellite and terrestrial networks

Support India’s goal of universal digital connectivity

By inviting wide-ranging stakeholder inputs, TRAI aims to develop a robust, transparent, and globally competitive regulatory regime that can support India’s ambitions in both telecom and space domains.