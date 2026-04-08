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TRAI Releases Consultation Paper on SCN Authorisation and Spectrum Assignment

The newly released consultation paper seeks to address these critical regulatory aspects, laying the groundwork for a transparent and future-ready satellite communication ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:11 IST
TRAI Releases Consultation Paper on SCN Authorisation and Spectrum Assignment
With initiatives such as IN-SPACe and growing participation from private players, a clear regulatory framework is essential to unlock investments and innovation. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

 

In a major step toward shaping India’s emerging space-based communication ecosystem, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a comprehensive consultation paper on the Framework for Satellite Communication Network (SCN) Authorisation and Spectrum Assignment.

The move marks a critical milestone in operationalizing provisions under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and sets the stage for a structured regulatory framework to govern next-generation satellite communication services in India.

Toward a Unified Satellite Communication Framework

The consultation follows a formal reference from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) dated July 3, 2025, which proposed the introduction of a Satellite Communication Network (SCN) Authorisation under Section 3(1)(b) of the new telecom law.

DoT had requested TRAI to recommend:

  • Terms and conditions for SCN authorisation

  • Framework for assignment of spectrum

  • Guidelines covering both feeder links and user links

The newly released consultation paper seeks to address these critical regulatory aspects, laying the groundwork for a transparent and future-ready satellite communication ecosystem.

Enabling India’s Space-Based Connectivity Ecosystem

Satellite communication is rapidly emerging as a key enabler of:

  • Universal broadband access

  • Rural and remote connectivity

  • Disaster-resilient communication networks

  • Integration with 5G, 6G, and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN)

The proposed framework is expected to facilitate the entry and expansion of satellite communication providers, including:

  • Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite operators

  • Direct-to-device (D2D) service providers

  • Enterprise and mobility-focused satellite services

Focus Areas of the Consultation

The consultation paper invites stakeholder views on several critical issues, including:

  • Licensing and authorisation structure for satellite networks

  • Spectrum allocation mechanisms for satellite services

  • Pricing, assignment, and sharing of spectrum

  • Regulatory treatment of feeder and user links

  • Ensuring fair competition between terrestrial and satellite operators

These deliberations will play a crucial role in balancing innovation, competition, and regulatory certainty in a rapidly evolving sector.

Invitation for Stakeholder Participation

TRAI has invited comments from:

  • Telecom and satellite service providers

  • Industry associations

  • Technology firms and startups

  • Academic and research institutions

  • General public and domain experts

Key deadlines:

  • Submission of written comments: May 6, 2026

  • Submission of counter-comments: May 20, 2026

Submissions are to be made preferably in electronic form to:📧 advmn@trai.gov.in

For further clarification, stakeholders may contact:Shri Akhilesh Kumar TrivediAdvisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI📞 +91-11-20907758

Aligning with India’s Digital and Space Ambitions

The consultation comes at a time when India is actively expanding its presence in:

  • Satellite broadband services

  • Space-based communication technologies

  • Public-private partnerships in the space sector

With initiatives such as IN-SPACe and growing participation from private players, a clear regulatory framework is essential to unlock investments and innovation.

A Step Toward Future-Ready Connectivity

The proposed SCN authorisation framework is expected to:

  • Streamline licensing processes

  • Improve spectrum efficiency

  • Enable seamless integration of satellite and terrestrial networks

  • Support India’s goal of universal digital connectivity

By inviting wide-ranging stakeholder inputs, TRAI aims to develop a robust, transparent, and globally competitive regulatory regime that can support India’s ambitions in both telecom and space domains.

 

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