TRAI Releases Consultation Paper on SCN Authorisation and Spectrum Assignment
The newly released consultation paper seeks to address these critical regulatory aspects, laying the groundwork for a transparent and future-ready satellite communication ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
In a major step toward shaping India’s emerging space-based communication ecosystem, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a comprehensive consultation paper on the Framework for Satellite Communication Network (SCN) Authorisation and Spectrum Assignment.
The move marks a critical milestone in operationalizing provisions under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and sets the stage for a structured regulatory framework to govern next-generation satellite communication services in India.
Toward a Unified Satellite Communication Framework
The consultation follows a formal reference from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) dated July 3, 2025, which proposed the introduction of a Satellite Communication Network (SCN) Authorisation under Section 3(1)(b) of the new telecom law.
DoT had requested TRAI to recommend:
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Terms and conditions for SCN authorisation
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Framework for assignment of spectrum
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Guidelines covering both feeder links and user links
The newly released consultation paper seeks to address these critical regulatory aspects, laying the groundwork for a transparent and future-ready satellite communication ecosystem.
Enabling India’s Space-Based Connectivity Ecosystem
Satellite communication is rapidly emerging as a key enabler of:
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Universal broadband access
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Rural and remote connectivity
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Disaster-resilient communication networks
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Integration with 5G, 6G, and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN)
The proposed framework is expected to facilitate the entry and expansion of satellite communication providers, including:
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Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite operators
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Direct-to-device (D2D) service providers
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Enterprise and mobility-focused satellite services
Focus Areas of the Consultation
The consultation paper invites stakeholder views on several critical issues, including:
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Licensing and authorisation structure for satellite networks
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Spectrum allocation mechanisms for satellite services
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Pricing, assignment, and sharing of spectrum
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Regulatory treatment of feeder and user links
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Ensuring fair competition between terrestrial and satellite operators
These deliberations will play a crucial role in balancing innovation, competition, and regulatory certainty in a rapidly evolving sector.
Invitation for Stakeholder Participation
TRAI has invited comments from:
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Telecom and satellite service providers
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Industry associations
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Technology firms and startups
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Academic and research institutions
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General public and domain experts
Key deadlines:
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Submission of written comments: May 6, 2026
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Submission of counter-comments: May 20, 2026
Submissions are to be made preferably in electronic form to:📧 advmn@trai.gov.in
For further clarification, stakeholders may contact:Shri Akhilesh Kumar TrivediAdvisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI📞 +91-11-20907758
Aligning with India’s Digital and Space Ambitions
The consultation comes at a time when India is actively expanding its presence in:
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Satellite broadband services
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Space-based communication technologies
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Public-private partnerships in the space sector
With initiatives such as IN-SPACe and growing participation from private players, a clear regulatory framework is essential to unlock investments and innovation.
A Step Toward Future-Ready Connectivity
The proposed SCN authorisation framework is expected to:
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Streamline licensing processes
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Improve spectrum efficiency
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Enable seamless integration of satellite and terrestrial networks
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Support India’s goal of universal digital connectivity
By inviting wide-ranging stakeholder inputs, TRAI aims to develop a robust, transparent, and globally competitive regulatory regime that can support India’s ambitions in both telecom and space domains.