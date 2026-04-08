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Northern Army Commander's Strategic Review in Kashmir

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Northern Army commander, assessed the security situation and operational preparedness in Kashmir. During his visit, he examined the readiness of units in North Kashmir and engaged in discussions focused on agency synergy. He lauded the troops for maintaining regional peace and combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:45 IST
Northern Army Commander's Strategic Review in Kashmir
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, the Northern Army Commander, conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in Kashmir on Wednesday. His assessment and examination of the operational preparedness focused on strategic formations in North Kashmir.

The General was briefed on current security conditions, with key discussions centering on synergy between various agencies. This collaborative approach is crucial for ensuring the region's stability and maintaining peace.

The Army's Northern Command praised the efforts of the dedicated troops, emphasizing their role in keeping the area free from terror threats and maintaining a stable environment for the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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