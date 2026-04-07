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Strategic Counter-Terrorism Training Strengthens Forces in Jammu

The Army's Tiger Division has started a 12-day counter-terrorism training for Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel. The course focuses on new-generation equipment, drone measures, and enhancing junior leadership. This initiative aims to improve operational synergy and readiness to tackle security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:35 IST
Strategic Counter-Terrorism Training Strengthens Forces in Jammu
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  • India

The Army has launched a counter-terrorism training program targeting police forces in Jammu, focusing on up-to-date technology and drone strategy to boost preparedness and coordination in the Union Territory.

Hosted by the Army's Tiger Division at the Miran Sahib Brigade, the 12-day course trains 108 police officers. This initiative was launched in an inauguration event with key military and police officials like Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain and the GOC Tiger Division present.

The course covers operational tactics, emphasizing new-generation equipment, drone measures, and boosting junior leadership for effective small-team operations. Joint efforts in various regions have signified the need for such training to foster seamless collaboration, enhance tactical-level interoperability, and confront emerging security challenges effectively.

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