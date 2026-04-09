World Bank's Economic Forecast: Challenges and Opportunities for Latin America
The World Bank lowered its 2026 growth forecast for Latin America and the Caribbean to 2.1%, citing structural challenges and economic uncertainties. The report emphasizes investment constraints and highlights Argentina's positive economic reforms. It recommends focusing on fundamental policies to harness the region's vast resources and potential.
The World Bank has revised its growth forecast for Latin America and the Caribbean, predicting a 2.1% increase in 2026. This is a drop from the previous 2.4% growth in 2025, driven by structural challenges and economic uncertainties.
The report notes that private consumption continues to drive demand in the region, but investment remains a constraint as firms await more predictable policies and external environments. Argentina stands out as a positive exception due to stabilization and economic reforms.
Although sluggish growth is expected in Brazil and Mexico due to domestic and trade uncertainties, the World Bank highlights the region's untapped potential with its substantial natural resources. It advises governments to focus on fundamental policies like skill investment and institutional strengthening to unlock future growth opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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