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Strengthening Ties: India and US Deepen Defence and Technology Partnership

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with senior US defence official Michael Duffey to discuss the enhancement of defence, technology, and supply chain connections between the two nations. Misri's visit also focused on expanding commercial cooperation and addressing global developments amid efforts to stabilize US-India relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 03:33 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and US Deepen Defence and Technology Partnership
Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move to fortify defence collaboration, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in detailed discussions with US defence official Michael Duffey. The dialogue, held at the Pentagon, centered on strengthening industrial, technology, and supply chain linkages.

This engagement aligns with ambitious goals set in the recently signed Framework for the Major Defence Partnership. Misri also conversed with US Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt to propel cooperation in critical technologies crucial for transforming the India-US partnership in contemporary times.

Misri's visit to the US comes at a time of bilateral scrutiny, as both countries aim to stabilize diplomatic relations, which had recently faced tensions over trade tariffs and military interventions.

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