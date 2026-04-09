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Robot Revolutionizes Voter Engagement in Puducherry

A robot welcomed voters at a model polling booth in Puducherry's Raj Bhavan constituency during the Assembly polls. The initiative, aiming to increase voter turnout, was positively received as the robot interacted with visitors and encouraged them to vote. This effort highlights technological innovation in election processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:16 IST
Robot Revolutionizes Voter Engagement in Puducherry
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  • India

A robot greeted voters at a model polling booth located at the VOC government higher secondary school in Puducherry's Raj Bhavan constituency during Thursday's Assembly polls.

According to District Election Officer A Kulothungan, the initiative, brought to life in collaboration with Chennai tech sources, drew positive reactions from attendees.

The robot, part of efforts to enhance voter participation, provided voice messages encouraging citizens to vote, aiming to achieve 100% voter turnout. This innovative step has been praised by voters, marking a significant fusion of technology and democracy.

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