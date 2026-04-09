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EASA Extends Advisory for Middle Eastern Airspace

The European aviation safety regulator EASA extended its advisory for airlines to avoid Middle Eastern and Gulf airspace until April 24, citing ongoing conflict zone risks. The advisory was previously set to expire on April 10, but has now been extended following an updated bulletin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:14 IST
EASA Extends Advisory for Middle Eastern Airspace

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has announced an extension of its advisory for airlines to avoid flying over Middle Eastern and Gulf regions. The safety notice, now in effect until April 24, is due to ongoing safety concerns in the area.

Originally slated to end on April 10, the advisory was updated following recent assessments of conflict zones, it was revealed in an updated bulletin released by the agency.

The extension emphasizes the persistence of risks in these airspaces, urging airline operators to reroute flights to ensure passenger safety.

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