A New Dawn: Women's Reservation Set for 2029 Lok Sabha

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken a pivotal step by approving draft bills for the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act ahead of the 2029 parliamentary polls. This legislative move is set to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, with 273 seats specifically reserved for women.

These amendments, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, require both a Constitution amendment and changes to the Delimitation Act. The bills aim to ensure the law's implementation in key Union territories and shift the constituency redrawing process based on the 2011 census.

A special parliamentary session convened from April 16 to 18 plays a crucial role in passing these amendments. Once effective by March 31, 2029, these changes will initiate a new electoral framework in India, emphasizing women's empowerment through increased political representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)