Ketamine Queen Sentenced: The Tragic Chain Leading to Matthew Perry's Death

Jasveen Sangha, infamously known as the 'Ketamine Queen', received a 15-year prison sentence for her involvement in the 2023 death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry. She supplied the ketamine dose that became fatal for the actor.

Sangha, who ran a stash house for narcotics in Los Angeles, expressed remorse during the sentencing, acknowledging the severe consequences of her actions. Despite her plea for reduced sentencing, the judge noted her lack of initial remorse and prolonged illegal activities following Perry's death.

The case highlights the dark underbelly of substance abuse, including Perry's struggles and eventual tragic end. Still awaiting sentencing are Perry's former assistant and another drug dealer involved in this tragic network.

(With inputs from agencies.)