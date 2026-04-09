Tiger Woods' Prescription Investigation: New Subpoena Developments

In a new legal twist, prosecutors in Florida are moving to subpoena Tiger Woods' prescription records following his recent DUI-related vehicle crash in the state. The golf legend was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence after his SUV flipped on a residential road in Jupiter Island.

Authorities are seeking comprehensive records from Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, including the fill times, quantity, and dosages of medications prescribed to Woods. This information aims to reveal potential links between his prescribed drugs and the crash. The subpoena has been set in motion after it was revealed that Woods showed signs of impairment despite a negative Breathalyzer result.

The incident marks another troubling chapter for Woods, reminiscent of his 2009 car crash and subsequent leave of absence. Furthermore, Woods recently sustained significant leg injuries in a 2021 Los Angeles crash. With a ten-day window to oppose the subpoena, responses from Woods' legal team are anticipated.