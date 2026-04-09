Left Menu

Tiger Woods' Prescription Investigation: New Subpoena Developments

Prosecutors in Florida are subpoenaing Tiger Woods' prescription records from Lewis Pharmacy after his recent DUI arrest, seeking details on medications linked to his crash. This follows past incidents, including his 2009 crash in Orlando and the severe injury he sustained in a 2021 Los Angeles accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 09-04-2026 02:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 02:38 IST
Tiger Woods' Prescription Investigation: New Subpoena Developments
  • Country:
  • United States

In a new legal twist, prosecutors in Florida are moving to subpoena Tiger Woods' prescription records following his recent DUI-related vehicle crash in the state. The golf legend was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence after his SUV flipped on a residential road in Jupiter Island.

Authorities are seeking comprehensive records from Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, including the fill times, quantity, and dosages of medications prescribed to Woods. This information aims to reveal potential links between his prescribed drugs and the crash. The subpoena has been set in motion after it was revealed that Woods showed signs of impairment despite a negative Breathalyzer result.

The incident marks another troubling chapter for Woods, reminiscent of his 2009 car crash and subsequent leave of absence. Furthermore, Woods recently sustained significant leg injuries in a 2021 Los Angeles crash. With a ten-day window to oppose the subpoena, responses from Woods' legal team are anticipated.

TRENDING

1
Tiger Woods' Prescription Investigation: New Subpoena Developments

Tiger Woods' Prescription Investigation: New Subpoena Developments

 United States
2
Court Blocks Trump-Era Move to End Ethiopian Protections

Court Blocks Trump-Era Move to End Ethiopian Protections

 Global
3
Macron Mediates: Ceasefire Sparks Hope

Macron Mediates: Ceasefire Sparks Hope

 Global
4
The 'Ketamine Queen' Sentenced: Unveiling the Tragedy Behind Matthew Perry's Death

The 'Ketamine Queen' Sentenced: Unveiling the Tragedy Behind Matthew Perry's...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026