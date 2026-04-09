Controversy Erupts Over Non-Enforcement of UCC in Dowry-Talaq Case

In Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, a man faces charges for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his wife over dowry demands. The case, however, was not registered under the state's Uniform Civil Code (UCC), sparking debates and concerns about legal enforcement.

The delay in implementing the UCC in this case has been attributed to software update issues on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). Despite the UCC's introduction over a year ago, technical obstacles still hinder its full application according to police sources.

The complainant, Shaheen, recounts enduring dowry harassment and being pressured into 'halala' for remarriage. As legal experts assert that such offenses warrant UCC intervention, the absence of its application raises questions about its effectiveness in protecting women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)