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Nitin Nabin's Call to Action: Voting for Progress in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry

BJP national president Nitin Nabin urged residents of Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry to vote for progress and development. He emphasized the importance of voting to ensure security, curb infiltration, and establish corruption-free governance. Nabin called for strong participation in these states' democratic processes to secure a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:46 IST
Nitin Nabin's Call to Action: Voting for Progress in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

In a vigorous appeal, BJP national president Nitin Nabin called on the citizens of Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry to exercise their democratic rights for the progress and development of their states. He highlighted the necessity of voting in substantial numbers to secure a future characterized by growth and stability.

Addressing the people of Assam, Nabin emphasized that their votes were crucial for safeguarding the state's land, daughters, and livelihood, while also keeping it free from infiltration and instability. He strongly encouraged wide participation, particularly from the youth, in what he terms a 'grand festival of democracy.'

In a message to Kerala, he stressed the significance of moving towards a development-oriented, corruption-free government focused on inclusive growth. Similarly, for Puducherry, Nabin highlighted the importance of ensuring a stable and prosperous future through record-breaking voter turnout. He urged all voters to voice their aspirations for a stronger and safer region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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