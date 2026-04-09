Nitin Nabin's Call to Action: Voting for Progress in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry

In a vigorous appeal, BJP national president Nitin Nabin called on the citizens of Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry to exercise their democratic rights for the progress and development of their states. He highlighted the necessity of voting in substantial numbers to secure a future characterized by growth and stability.

Addressing the people of Assam, Nabin emphasized that their votes were crucial for safeguarding the state's land, daughters, and livelihood, while also keeping it free from infiltration and instability. He strongly encouraged wide participation, particularly from the youth, in what he terms a 'grand festival of democracy.'

In a message to Kerala, he stressed the significance of moving towards a development-oriented, corruption-free government focused on inclusive growth. Similarly, for Puducherry, Nabin highlighted the importance of ensuring a stable and prosperous future through record-breaking voter turnout. He urged all voters to voice their aspirations for a stronger and safer region.

(With inputs from agencies.)