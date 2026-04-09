Puducherry's Electoral Battle Heats Up with Early Voter Turnout

Puducherry witnessed an early voter turnout of 17.41% by 9 am on Thursday as polling kicked off across all 30 assembly constituencies. The election began at 7 am across various regions like Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, with an electorate of around 9.50 lakh deciding the fate of 294 candidates.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is striving to maintain its hold on power, while the opposition seeks to gain control by emphasizing local autonomy and addressing administrative issues. This electoral battle is being keenly watched, as both sides are determined to sway public opinion to their favor.

Notable political figures, including Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and Congress leader V Narayanasamy, were among the early voters, setting the stage for what promises to be a closely contested election.

(With inputs from agencies.)