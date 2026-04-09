Zenith Multi Trading DMCC Ventures into Aerospace with Singular Aircraft
Zenith Multi Trading DMCC has taken a strategic step by executing a Letter of Intent with Singular Aircraft S.L. This move marks Zenith's foray into the booming aerospace and unmanned aerial systems sector, emphasizing technology-driven, high-growth asset diversification. Singular's innovative SPV model stands debt-free, enhancing investor confidence.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai's Zenith Multi Trading DMCC has formalized a Letter of Intent with Singular Aircraft S.L., marking its strategic entry into aerospace. This step aligns with Zenith's vision to diversify into technology-driven asset classes.
The proposed transaction involves an equity participation model, offering strategic investors a 51% allocation, subject to adjustments. Zenith's investment approach remains systematic and future-focused, advocating cross-border opportunities.
Singular Aircraft, a debt-free entity backed by substantial proprietary aerospace technology, boasts a production capacity of 25–28 aircraft annually. With a skilled workforce of over 45 professionals, the company aims to penetrate global markets, enhancing Zenith's global footprint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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