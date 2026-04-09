Zenith Multi Trading DMCC Ventures into Aerospace with Singular Aircraft

Dubai's Zenith Multi Trading DMCC has formalized a Letter of Intent with Singular Aircraft S.L., marking its strategic entry into aerospace. This step aligns with Zenith's vision to diversify into technology-driven asset classes.

The proposed transaction involves an equity participation model, offering strategic investors a 51% allocation, subject to adjustments. Zenith's investment approach remains systematic and future-focused, advocating cross-border opportunities.

Singular Aircraft, a debt-free entity backed by substantial proprietary aerospace technology, boasts a production capacity of 25–28 aircraft annually. With a skilled workforce of over 45 professionals, the company aims to penetrate global markets, enhancing Zenith's global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)