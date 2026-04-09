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High-Stakes Bypolls in Karnataka: Congress Battles BJP for Key Seats

Bypolls in Bagalkot and Davanagere South in Karnataka witness early voter turnout as Congress strives to retain seats lost due to deaths of MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. BJP aims to exploit internal Congress turmoil. Total 2.59 lakh eligible voters in Bagalkot and 2.31 lakh in Davanagere South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:42 IST
High-Stakes Bypolls in Karnataka: Congress Battles BJP for Key Seats
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As voting commenced for bypolls in Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies in Karnataka, the initial turnout was recorded at 11.87 percent and 9.01 percent, respectively. These elections were necessitated by the deaths of Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, posing a significant challenge for Congress which is keen to hold its ground.

Competing against Congress is the Bharatiya Janata Party, which aims to seize these key seats and potentially disrupt the ruling party's internal dynamics. The elections have registered over 2.59 lakh voters in Bagalkot and 2.31 lakh in Davanagere South, with ample security measures in place to ensure smooth proceedings.

The BJP has nominated Veerabhadrayya Charantimath for Bagalkot and newcomer Srinivas T Dasakariyappa for Davanagere South. Meanwhile, Congress offers a familial touch by selecting Umesh Meti, son of late H Y Meti, and Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The stakes are high as Congress confronts the challenge of maintaining control amidst internal conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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