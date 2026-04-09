Rise Above Politics, Deliver for People: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at CPA Zone VII Conference

In a strong and timely message to India’s lawmakers, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today called upon elected representatives to rise above personal and political interests and work with integrity to fulfil the aspirations of the people. Addressing the inaugural session of the First CPA India Region Zone VII Conference, Shri Birla emphasized that public trust in democracy hinges on transparent, inclusive, and responsive governance.

The conference, bringing together legislators from Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat under the newly constituted Zone VII of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region, served as a platform to deliberate on strengthening legislative institutions and enhancing governance practices.

Mandate of the People Must Drive Governance

Highlighting the core responsibility of lawmakers, Shri Birla stressed that elected representatives are entrusted with a sacred mandate—to convert public expectations into meaningful action. He underscored that vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public welfare are essential to building a developed, equitable, and self-reliant India.

“Upholding citizens’ trust requires integrity and purpose-driven leadership,” he noted, adding that strong democratic institutions are the foundation of national progress.

Young Legislators Key to Viksit Bharat 2047

Focusing on the role of emerging leaders, Shri Birla described young lawmakers as central to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He urged them to:

Drive innovative and forward-looking policies

Champion inclusive and sustainable development

Strengthen democratic values and institutions

He emphasized that their energy and commitment can shape India’s long-term growth trajectory and ensure prosperity for future generations.

Strengthening Democracy Through Legislative Excellence

Shri Birla highlighted that India’s parliamentary democracy continues to be globally recognized for its robustness and inclusivity. He pointed to the steady rise in voter turnout since 1952 as evidence of citizens’ enduring faith in democratic processes.

He also called for healthy competition among state legislatures, encouraging them to adopt best practices and innovate in governance to improve public welfare outcomes.

Technology, Research, and Human Sensitivity

In an era increasingly shaped by technology, Shri Birla stressed the need for lawmakers to harness science, research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to address complex public issues.

However, he cautioned that technology must be complemented by human sensitivity and empathy. Legislators, he said, must remain closely connected to the people, understanding their concerns and responding with compassion.

He further emphasized the importance of:

Deep understanding of legislative procedures and rules

Active participation in policy debates and discussions

Continuous learning to enhance effectiveness in parliamentary functioning

He noted that legislators who engage meaningfully in discussions often emerge as influential leaders.

Goa and CPA Zone VII: A Hub of Democratic Innovation

Appreciating Goa’s vibrant culture, tourism, and dynamic governance environment, Shri Birla highlighted the potential of CPA Zone VII—comprising Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa—as a hub for democratic excellence.

He noted that while each state faces unique challenges, their shared spirit of cooperation enables them to transform challenges into opportunities. He encouraged states to exchange best practices, particularly in areas such as coastal development, governance innovation, and public service delivery.

Collaboration and Innovation for Future Growth

Shri Birla concluded by reaffirming that collaboration, innovation, and adherence to democratic values will be critical in guiding India toward sustained growth and development.

The event also featured addresses by several prominent leaders, including:

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh

Goa Chief Minister, Dr. Pramod Sawant

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson, Shri Ram Shinde

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, Shri Rahul Narvekar

The welcome address was delivered by Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr. Ganesh Gaonkar, while Deputy Speaker Joshua D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks.

A Call for Responsible Leadership

As India advances toward its centenary of independence, Shri Birla’s message underscores a crucial principle: democracy thrives not just on representation, but on responsibility, integrity, and action.

The CPA Zone VII Conference marks an important step in fostering dialogue, strengthening legislative capacity, and aligning governance practices with the aspirations of a rapidly evolving nation.