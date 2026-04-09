Altercation in Tilak Nagar: Arrests Follow Row Involving Spiritual Content Creator's Father

An altercation on April 7 in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi, involved the father of young spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora. The incident, which took place near Singla restaurant, stemmed from a minor traffic conflict.

Police reported that a car driven by Arora's father reportedly made contact with a motorcycle, leading to a heated exchange. The motorcycle group claimed potential injury from rash driving, escalating tensions.

Authorities responded promptly, arresting three individuals under preventive sections to maintain peace. Although no injuries were recorded, the situation remains under review with further actions contingent on ongoing investigations.