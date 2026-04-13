Wagh Bakri Tea Group Appoints New CEO: A Step Forward in Leadership

Wagh Bakri Tea Group, a major player in the tea industry, has named Tushar Tripathi as its new Chief Executive Officer, the company announced on Monday.

Tripathi, who has served in various capacities within the company for the past 17 years, was previously the Chief Operating Officer. His prior leadership in plant operations and projects has set the stage for his seamless transition to CEO.

Expressing his honor at the appointment, Tripathi stated his eagerness to enhance innovation, boost efficiency, and create lasting value for stakeholders under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)