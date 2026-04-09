Envoy's Mission: Paving Paths to Peace in Iran

Jean Arnault, the personal envoy of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, engaged in diplomacy in Tehran, meeting with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi. This meeting is part of ongoing U.N. efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the Iran war.

In addition to governmental talks, Arnault met with Iranian Red Crescent representatives and surveyed civilian sites affected by recent airstrikes. During these engagements, he expressed the U.N.'s steadfast commitment to pursuing peace actively.

His regional diplomatic mission includes future stops in Pakistan, critical to the U.S.-Iran ceasefire discussion. Arnault's itinerary remains flexible as his efforts to secure a durable peace continue through regional discussions.