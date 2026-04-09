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Envoy's Mission: Paving Paths to Peace in Iran

Jean Arnault, U.N. Secretary-General's personal envoy, met Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister in Tehran to strategize a peaceful end to the Iran war. Arnault aims to support a sustainable resolution through regional consultations, including upcoming visits to Pakistan and Middle Eastern nations. His discussions focus on potential U.N. roles in fostering peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:09 IST
Envoy's Mission: Paving Paths to Peace in Iran

Jean Arnault, the personal envoy of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, engaged in diplomacy in Tehran, meeting with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi. This meeting is part of ongoing U.N. efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the Iran war.

In addition to governmental talks, Arnault met with Iranian Red Crescent representatives and surveyed civilian sites affected by recent airstrikes. During these engagements, he expressed the U.N.'s steadfast commitment to pursuing peace actively.

His regional diplomatic mission includes future stops in Pakistan, critical to the U.S.-Iran ceasefire discussion. Arnault's itinerary remains flexible as his efforts to secure a durable peace continue through regional discussions.

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