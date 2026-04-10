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Treasury and Fed Alert Banks to AI Cyber Risks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell met with bank executives to discuss cyber threats from Anthropic's newest AI model. The aim was to make banks aware of potential risks and ensure adequate protective measures are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 06:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 06:31 IST
Treasury and Fed Alert Banks to AI Cyber Risks
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On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called an urgent meeting with top bank executives. The focal point was to address the cyber risks raised by Anthropic's latest AI model, informed Bloomberg News sources.

The high-level meeting at the Treasury Department aimed at raising awareness about potential threats posed by Anthropic's latest AI model, Mythos, urging banks to bolster their cybersecurity defenses.

Reuters was unable to confirm this report immediately.

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