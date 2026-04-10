Scammed into Fear: Digital Arrest Hoax Unveiled

A 64-year-old resident of Maharashtra's Thane district fell victim to an elaborate digital arrest scam, losing nearly Rs 28 lakh, according to police reports released on Friday.

The victim from Ronak City, Kalyan West, received numerous WhatsApp calls between April 1 and April 7, allegedly from international numbers and individuals claiming to be police officials.

These callers accused the man of having bank accounts linked to money laundering and terrorism, coaxing him to transfer funds meant for 'verification.' Under duress, the man complied, later realizing the deceit. The Khadakpada police are actively investigating the case.