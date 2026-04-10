TCS Faces Market Setback Despite Profit Growth

Shares of India's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), fell over 3% in early Friday trading after investor reaction to the March quarter earnings report soured.

TCS announced a significant 12.22% net profit increase, reaching Rs 13,718 crore, fueled by improved profit margins.

Despite these gains, market discontent was apparent as TCS's profit failed to align with investor expectations, causing shares to drop on both the BSE and NSE platforms. For the fiscal year 2025-26, TCS's profit after tax rose marginally by 1.35% to Rs 49,210 crore, compared to the previous year's Rs 48,553 crore.