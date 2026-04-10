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TCS Faces Market Setback Despite Profit Growth

Despite posting a 12.22% increase in net profit for the March quarter, TCS’s shares fell over 3% due to investor disappointment. The company reported an after-tax profit of Rs 13,718 crore, but the stock price declined as earnings failed to meet market expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:36 IST
TCS Faces Market Setback Despite Profit Growth
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Shares of India's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), fell over 3% in early Friday trading after investor reaction to the March quarter earnings report soured.

TCS announced a significant 12.22% net profit increase, reaching Rs 13,718 crore, fueled by improved profit margins.

Despite these gains, market discontent was apparent as TCS's profit failed to align with investor expectations, causing shares to drop on both the BSE and NSE platforms. For the fiscal year 2025-26, TCS's profit after tax rose marginally by 1.35% to Rs 49,210 crore, compared to the previous year's Rs 48,553 crore.

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