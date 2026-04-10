Tragic Discovery in Pali: Family Found Dead

In a shocking incident, a woman and her two sons were found dead in their residence in Pali, Rajasthan. The police suspect that the deaths were a result of suicide, potentially linked to depression over an illness.

The grim discovery was made on Thursday evening in the upscale Ashapura township after the home appeared vacant for two days. Upon entering, law enforcement found the elder son, Narpat Lal, hanging, while his mother, Shanti Devi, and younger son, Raghuveer, lay on the floor.

Officials recovered two mobile phones, a suicide note, and a bottle of poison from the scene. The police have initiated an investigation to explore any other possible motives behind the act.

(With inputs from agencies.)